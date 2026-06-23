State mandates ‘Government of Maharashtra’ entry in land records to curb misuse of public land

Pune: In a major step to prevent irregularities involving government-owned land, the state government has decided to ensure that all state-owned land parcels are officially recorded in revenue documents under the name of the “Government of Maharashtra”. The move aims to strengthen monitoring of public land, prevent unauthorised transactions and bring greater transparency to land administration. Pune, India -Saturday,April,20,2019As a result, the garbage is dumped at QMRT in adjoining forests department land. Cattles are feeding on garbage and the forest department is not taking the responsibility for keeping the area clean. in Pune, India, on Saturday,April, 20, 2019. (HT PHOTO)

The decision comes amid growing concerns over encroachments, disputed ownership claims and unauthorised transfers of government land across the state. Revenue officials said unclear ownership entries in land records have often resulted in confusion, prolonged litigation and, in some cases, fraudulent transactions. The high-profile Mundhwa land deal controversy in Pune, involving the alleged transfer of nearly 40 acres of government-linked land for around ₹300 crore, highlighted gaps in ownership verification and mutation records.

A committee appointed by the Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) found alleged lapses in the registration process, including the sub-registrar’s use of the “skip” option in the e-mutation system, which bypassed mandatory verification checks before registration.

Under the new policy, revenue authorities have been directed to update ownership details of government land in 7/12 extracts and other land records. Any future sale, redevelopment proposal, lease, mortgage or change in land use involving such properties will require stricter scrutiny from government authorities.

The exercise is part of wider land governance reforms, including digitising land records through platforms such as Mahabhulekh, modernising surveys, and improving transparency in mutation processes. The revenue department will implement the exercise in phases over the next three months, tasking tehsildars, local revenue officials and land records departments with verifying and updating ownership details.

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the exercise will help protect public assets and prevent government land from being transferred into private hands.

“The Maharashtra government has taken an important decision regarding leasehold lands granted for a period of 50 years under laws that existed before the implementation of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966. In cases where there is no provision for permanent tenure or lease renewal, provisions of occupant class-II under section 29(3)(a) of the Code will be applied. District collectors have been directed to identify such leasehold lands, record them as Occupant Class-II within 30 days and submit a detailed report to the government. This will bring clarity to land records, reduce legal ambiguities and enhance transparency in land administration,” he said on June 18.

Officials said several cases have surfaced over the years where government land was allegedly sold, mortgaged or developed without proper approvals. The latest decision is expected to create a uniform ownership record system and reduce the possibility of manipulating revenue documents.

Once completed, the statewide exercise is expected to create a comprehensive database of government land holdings and help authorities prevent encroachments, illegal transfers and fraudulent ownership claims. Urban planners and land rights activists said the move is particularly significant for rapidly urbanising regions such as Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Nagpur and Nashik, where rising land prices have increased pressure on public land.

In a preliminary review in Pune district, authorities examined around 2,250 government land parcels and detected anomalies in nearly 240 cases. The violations included illegal constructions, unauthorised commercial activities, private occupation and using the land for purposes other than the original allotment, officials said.

“Clear ownership records are essential to protect government land. The move can help bring accountability and reduce disputes if implemented effectively,” said Saleem Mulla, a Pune-based land rights activist.