State nod to lift 9 TMC water from Mulshi Dam for Pune

Irrigation minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has approved lifting 9 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water from Mulshi Dam, also known as Tata Dam, for Pune city. Mulshi Dam's water is primarily used by Tata Power Company for electricity generation. For years, city leaders have demanded that a part of this water be diverted to Pune, as it currently flows into the sea in the Konkan region after power generation.

Vikhe Patil chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the proposal. It was attended by additional chief secretary Deepak Kapoor, secretary Sanjay Belsare, Krishna Basin Corporation executive secretary Hanumant Gunale, and MLA Rahul Kul.

“We, as a state government, have decided to allot 9 TMC water from Mulshi Dam to Pune,” Vikhe Patil said. “While doing this, we will ensure there is no violation of the contract between Tata Power and the state government. Electricity generation will not be affected. The technical process will begin soon.”

While the minister’s approval is a major step, several technical procedures remain before water can be diverted. The demand for Mulshi Dam water has been long-standing, with both chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Ajit Pawar expressing support for the proposal.