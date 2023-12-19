State plans to open schools up to Class 2 not before 9am: Minister

State school education minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday announced that schools up to Class 2 may start after 9 am from the next academic year. The rule will be applicable to schools of all mediums and education boards from the next academic year. (HT PHOTO)

Governor Ramesh Bais had suggested a few days ago that the government should consider changing school timing.

“The official decision will be taken soon. The state government agrees with the Governor’s opinion. However, as it is not appropriate to take a decision alone, a committee of experts is formed,” Kesarkar said, adding that a decision will be taken based on report of psychologist and paediatrician committee.

“The rule will be applicable to schools of all mediums and education boards from the next academic year. The opening of schools from 7 am to 9 am will allow children to get enough sleep and enjoy education.” he said.

The education minister said that the state government has decided to set up kindergarten (KG), senior KG and junior KG classes and attach them to the main school, after which kindergarten to Class 2 will be called “pre-primary section”.

While parents have welcomed the decision, Swati Kelkar, a parent, said, “My son is in senior KG now and next year he will be going in Class 1. But his school timing is 7 am causing inconvenience to family and the child loses sleep. Opening classes after 9 am will benefit kids.”