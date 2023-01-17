State ready to fund compound wall but PMC doubtful

While the Maharashtra government has evinced interest in partially funding the construction of a compound wall around the nullahs passing through the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed doubts over its implementation as most of the compound wall would fall under private properties.

Recently, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced that the state government will help the PMC in erecting the compound wall around the nullahs in the city by contributing 60% of the cost while the remaining 40% cost would be borne by the civic body. “The PMC had asked for money for erecting the compound wall around the nullahs to save the houses from flooding. The state government will help the PMC and will soon give administrative approval,” Fadnavis had said.

A senior officer from the PMC on condition of anonymity said, “Earlier too, the issue was discussed. The PMC refused to help private properties although the elected members were aggressive about it. Following pressure from the elected members, a proposal was sent to the state government for help. But urban development officers will raise various doubts about this.”

Earlier, Pune had faced flash floods in the Ambil odha (stream) due to which many compound walls, mainly around the odha, suffered damage, namely Gurukrupa Society at Padmavati and Treasure Park at Sahakarnagar. The compound walls of many private bungalows were also damaged. A few years prior to the flash floods in the Ambil odha, Baner faced a similar situation. In the wake of these incidents, the citizens had demanded that the PMC help them erect the compound wall/s.

Senior citizen Prashant Joshi whose bungalow is located in the Bibwewadi area, said, “Our wall compound got damaged during the floods. It wasn’t our fault. It happened due to encroachments and nullah diversions. Post retirement, our income has reduced and it will be better if the government helps us build the compound wall.”

A housing society representative said, “We appealed to the PMC for help as the cost of erecting the compound wall is high. Already, it is difficult to manage the society’s own maintenance work within the existing funds.”