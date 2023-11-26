close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / State-of-the-art dialysis centre comes up at Punyadham Ashram, Pisoli

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 27, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The dialysis centre is equipped with 14 beds and 14 dialysis machines in an air-conditioned dust-free environment

The city has got a state-of-the-art dialysis centre specially designed for underprivileged patients. The facility was inaugurated at Punyadham Ashram at Pisoli on Thursday. During the ceremony, president Sadananda Shetty welcomed guests like renowned scientist Dr R.A Mashelkar, Vaishali Mashelkar; Dr Arun Firodia, Dr Jayashree Firodia and Mrs Lalit Bhatkar and Dr Vijay Bhatkar amongst others.

This is one more feather in the cap of Punyadham, amongst the many others through the social causes that they extend their support to. (HT PHOTO)
This is one more feather in the cap of Punyadham, amongst the many others through the social causes that they extend their support to.

Dr Vijay Bhatkar explained how science and spirituality go hand in hand and this balance has been beautifully maintained by Punyadham and wished all the support and success for the new project undertaken by the ashram. While adressing the guests, Dr Jayashree Firodia the facility a great initiative and lauded Punyadham for joining hands with renowned Clover Builders, which will ensure that patients receive comprehensive and holistic treatment.

Shetty thanked Raj Bhansali and Dhiren Nandu, (Directors, Clover Builders), for their unstinted support. “This dialysis centre was possible, thanks to the wholehearted support of Clover Builders for their generous contribution to set up this beautiful centre”, he said.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the expert doctors Gautam and Manish Chhajed and their team of well-trained technicians and staff.

