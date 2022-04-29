State’s 1st ‘Child-friendly room’ started at Pune railway station
In a bid to give a helping hand to and counsel ‘runaway’ or missing children, a special ‘child-friendly room/counselling room’ has been started at the Pune railway station. This is the first such counselling room started at any of the railway stations in Maharashtra and the third such in the country. This room was inaugurated on Friday by the Pune divisional railway manager (DRM) Renu Sharma.
The initiative was taken by the Central Railway (CR) along with the women and child development department, Pune, and Hope for the Children Foundation. On this occasion, the founder and chief executive officer of Hope for the Children Foundation, Caroline Audoir De Valter; former member of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Rupa Kapoor; RPF Pune divisional security commissioner Uday Singh Pawar; and Pune railway station director Suresh Chandra Jain were present along with other dignitaries.
“Thousands of children go missing or are trafficked in India for sexual and commercial purposes. The railway stations are often the most convenient way to transport these children. While many children who arrive at the stations are subjected to severe violence or abuse, some of them have run away from their homes. We aim to introduce Maharashtra’s first child-friendly railway station model by starting this child-friendly room. Our counsellors will help the child who needs help or has gone missing and any kind of help will be provided by counselling and making him/her comfortable,” said Caroline.
Also, ‘child-friendly jackets’ have been launched as part of the inauguration programme on Friday. These jackets are specially designed in bright, eye-catching colours so that policemen don’t come across as cops but as friends offering support to kids and even parents can easily reach out to them for assistance.
“It is a proud movement for all of us to provide this facility at our station and this is the first step towards making our stations free of any kind of child trafficking or violence. We have provided dedicated space to this room in the main building on platform number 1 and our RPF policemen are always alert about any child in distress or suspicious movement and immediately provide a helping hand to them,” said DRM Renu Sharma.
-
Delhi: No let-up as searing heat continues,sports complex hottest at 46.4°C
There was no let-up from the searing heat for the second consecutive day on Friday, as “heatwave” to ”severe heatwave” conditions prevailed across the capital city. It is a ”severe heatwave” if it is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.
-
Raj gets nod for Aurandgabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, 'Uttar rally', at the same venue. In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
-
Trillion dollar economy: Uttar Pradesh govt extends deadline for bids again, addresses queries
The Uttar Pradesh government has yet again extended the deadline for the submission of e-bids for the Request for Proposal for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years (2022-2027). The e-bids may now be submitted up to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. The revised documents will be uploaded soon.
-
Pune district reports 29 new Covid cases, one death
The district on Friday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19 and one death due to the infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. One death was reported in Pune rural. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,409 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad has reported 347,519 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid.
-
Fuel price rise: Commuters paying additional surcharge on trips planned months ago
Increasing fuel and CNG prices have led to an increase in the rates of private cab service providers as most of the cars which used to operate at Rs12 per km are now operating at Rs15 per km. Commuters who had booked in advance for road travel have also been asked to pay an additional surcharge as fuel prices are on the rise.
