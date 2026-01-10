Pune: An alleged stone-pelting incident during a Shiv Sena campaign in Pune’s Hadapsar area has triggered sharp political reactions, with deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday daring the Opposition to stop what he called “cowardly politics”. Stone pelting during Nana Bhangire’s campaign rally: Eknath Shinde warns Opposition

Shinde, who was in the city to campaign for the party candidates, asked Shiv Sena’s Pune city unit chief Nana (Pramod) Bhangire to come on stage as he referred to the incident that took place during campaigning in Kale Padal. “Yesterday, stones were pelted when Nana Bhangire and other candidates were campaigning. During the stone pelting, our candidate Sarika Pawar was injured. I warn the Opposition not to indulge in such cowardly politics. Shiv Sena candidates and workers will not be scared by such acts. We are groomed by Balasaheb Thackeray and we do not leave our workers alone,” Shinde said during a public meeting at Katraj.

Earlier, Bhangire had alleged that he and Shiv Sena candidate Sarika Pawar from ward number 41 were attacked by unidentified persons while campaigning near a housing society in Kale Padal late on Wednesday evening. According to him, a stone was hurled at them, damaging the windscreen of their car, while Pawar sustained a minor injury.

A former corporator, Bhangire is contesting the polls from ward number 41, which includes Mohammadwadi, Undri, Kale Padal, Handewadi, Pisoli, Undri and parts of the NIBM annexe area. He said efforts were underway to obtain CCTV footage from the locality to identify those involved.

A senior officer from the Kale Padal police station said, “We are looking into the matter and verifying the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack.”

Road show

Meanwhile, during a roadshow at Katraj-Sahakarnagar areas, Shinde said, “The huge crowd gathered here shows a clear signal that the people of Pune want change. I believe in actions rather than words, and timely resolved the Chandani Chowk issue.”

He added: “Our party would focus on resolving problems related to traffic, water supply and basic civic amenities. We are committed to making Pune a slum-free city as development remains at the core of Sena’s agenda.”

Shinde addressed a rally at Katraj Chowk. Later, he visited Teen Hatti Chowk to campaign for Aba Bagul and other Sena candidates.

“The large number of women coming forward to welcome us shows that the Ladki Bahin scheme is popular,” he said.

Shinde pointed out that in some areas of Pune, the Mahayuti partners are contesting together, while in others, they are fighting separately.