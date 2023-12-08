Student dies in road accident involving tractor on Pune-Solapur highway

A 21-year-old student from a prominent educational institute in Loni Kalbhor died after his two-wheeler collided with a tractor trolley near Loni Kalbhor on the Pune Solapur highway on Friday. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Atharva Kailas Patole (21), a resident of Nashik living in Loni Kalbhor was rushed to the hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival. Meanwhile, pillion rider Rohit Pagar, suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Vishwaraj Hospital. Patole and Pagar, both have been staying together in a housing society in Loni Kalbhor on a rental basis from the past one year. The duo was on their way to Loni Kalbhor when their bike collided with a tractor trolley. According to the police, the deceased, identified as Atharva Kailas Patole (21), a resident of Nashik living in Loni Kalbhor was rushed to the hospital but was proclaimed dead on arrival. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The impact was so severe that the bike hit the road divider and crashed onto the road towards Pune. Both Patole and Pagar were thrown onto the highway. Patole sustained critical head injuries, while Pagar suffered hand and leg injuries. Traffic Police Inspector Aarti Khalche stopped traffic, called for ambulance services, and facilitated their transfer to the hospital. She said, “Unfortunately Patole succumbed to injuries during treatment, while Pagar is undergoing medical treatment.”

An accidental death-related case has been lodged at Loni Kalbhor police station which is now conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the accident.