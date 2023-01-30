Home / Cities / Pune News / Student robbed at gunpoint

Student robbed at gunpoint

pune news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 10:17 PM IST

PUNE A 18-year-old student was allegedly robbed by an unknown person at gunpoint in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

PUNE A 18-year-old student was allegedly robbed by an unknown person at gunpoint in Ravet area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, said police.

The incident took place on Sunday at 5:45 pm on Maskewasti to Sontakke corner road.

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil Rangu Madhali, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Dehu Road, he and his friend Yasir Shakil Sheikh were on their way home on a motorcycle.

When they were at Maskewasti, one person intercepted them and asked them to stop their motorcycle. When they took their motorcycle aside, an unknown accused threatened them with a country pistol and robbed his golden chain worth 95,000 and fled the spot.

RS Palande, investigation officer said, as per the complaint filed by Madhali we have registered a case against an unknown person.

Police told that both victims are students of Class 12.

A case has been registered at Ravet police station under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police said that no arrest has been made in this case yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out