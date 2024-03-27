Student suffers burns from chemical thrown at him

A 24-year inmate of Symbiosis Boys Hostel on the Range Hills Khadki campus sustained serious burn injuries after an unidentified person poured an acid-like chemical substance over him, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place inside the boy’s hotel at the institute located in the Range Hills area of the Khadki campus. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Khadki police have booked the unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 326(A), 342 and 448. The victim lodged his complaint on March 25, two days after the incident, following which the probe was initiated and FIR was lodged the same night.

According to the police, the injured student is a second-year MBA student at one of the Symbiosis Group institutes.

The incident took place inside the boy’s hotel at the institute located in the Range Hills area of the Khadki campus. According to the FIR, an unknown person entered his room with a plastic mug containing a chemical substance. Before the victim could sense any trouble, the accused poured the mug over him and fled from the spot. As the victim shouted in pain due to the acidic substance burning his skin and wanted to get out of the room, he could not as the room door was locked from the outside, the complaint stated.

According to police inspector Girish Dighavkar of Khadki Police Station, the victim told the police in his recorded statement that an unidentified person entered his room around 9 pm on Saturday, March 23 and poured a chemical-like substance on him due to which he sustained burn injuries on his hand.

“We are treating this as a medico-legal case as the hospital where the victim has been admitted has informed us about the incident. The student is out of danger, and we have lodged a case in this regard. During our preliminary probe, we found that there is no CCTV on the fourth floor of the hostel where the incident took place. The chemical samples have been collected and sent for forensic analysis,” said Dighavkar.

Principal director of Symbiosis Society Dr Vidya Yeravdekar when contacted said, “We are equally disturbed by the incident. The student was sleeping in the room, and somebody threw coloured water which had some acid over him. Fortunately, the substance hit the curtains and only a part of the portion fell on his arm due to which he sustained burn injuries.”

According to Yeravdekar, the accused immediately ran away from the spot and bolted the door from outside.

“We checked the exits and entry to the hostel and did not find anybody. We don’t know who might have done this act. We took the injured to our hospital where he was treated and are trying to find out who is behind it. We are fully cooperating with the police and all the hostel boys are being interrogated by the police to find out more in the case,” she said.