Students demand rescheduling of SPPU semester exams

With the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) examination department having declared the examination time table for various courses wherein subject exams will be held on consecutive days, students and student unions have demanded rescheduling of the exam time table for examination studies in between and for the convenience of students travelling from afar. Members of the student organisation, Yuvak Kranti Dal (Yukrand), on Monday met the SPPU pro-vice chancellor to demand rescheduling of the time table.

Sachin Pandule, Pune city president, Yukrand, said, “Recently, the time table of various examinations was declared by the university’s examination department in which the time table of the engineering, law and pharmacy courses was included. A major issue which students have now raised is that the examination of subjects will be held back-to-back without any break in between and this will affect their studies. There are a large number of students travelling to the college campus from faraway places like Daund, Saswad and Narayangaon. A lot of time is spent travelling leaving little or no time for studies which will ultimately affect the students’ marks in the exams. So, we’ve demanded that necessary changes be made in the exam time table.”

The students too are worried about back-to-back exams in the time table. Shailesh K, a third-year law student, said, “I am pursuing law as well as working in a private firm and if the examination is held on consecutive days, we won’t get time for studies. Already, there is less time for us to prepare for the exam. Hence, a holiday between two papers will certainly help us prepare well and get good marks in the exams.”

Taking cognisance of the issue, professor Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice chancellor, SPPU, said, “We have got the demand letter from the students to reschedule the exam time table. We will hold a meeting with the board of examinations soon and will try to find a solution to the issue.”