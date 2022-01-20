Students demand SPPU to interfere in exam form issue

PUNE From February the semester examination of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will start and still, a large number of exam forms have not been forwarded by the colleges to university exam department.

As many students have not paid the college fees, college administration is avoiding to inward such forms of students. So, students are demanding the university to issue a circular just like last year instructing colleges to inward exam forms.

“I am a second-year commerce student and I am unable to pay half of the fee, so my exam form is not yet forwarded by the college. They are saying to pay the full fees and these instructions have been given to all the students in our college,” said Siddharth Chalke, a student.

There are several such students from various colleges, who have not yet paid the college fees, and so their exam forms are not been forwarded by the college administration.

Whereas now the SPPU examination department has given a deadline till January 25 to all its affiliated colleges from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district to inward all the filled-up forms.

There are around 6.15 lakh students from various streams who will appear for the exams from more than 350 affiliated colleges to SPPU from Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. With 284 courses in post-graduate and undergraduate, there are 6,862 subjects. While for 1,600 subjects there are two mediums of appearing for the exams with English and Marathi.

“We are daily getting many complaints from students about the issue. Students and their families are already suffering through the pandemic, many students come from rural areas and somehow manage to stay in Pune. So, university should immediately interfere in the matter and issue a circular to all the colleges like last year instructing to inward all the exam forms on priority,” said Kamlakar Shete a student and vice-president of Yuvak Kranti Dal, Pune division.

“We are regularly taking the review of exam forms by the colleges and no one should stop the forms due to non-payment of college fees. The students and their colleges should properly inward the examination forms to the university as we can carry out the further process early and declare the exam schedule,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.