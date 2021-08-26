Students skipping Class 11, going for Class 12 boards externally

Avinash Pingle has decided to skip Class 11 and directly take admission for next year’s Class 12 board examination externally as he cannot pay the college fees for Class 11 this year. Priyanka Sharma has decided to focus on the JEE exams for which she has already started preparation, rather than going the regular Class 11 followed by Class 12 way.

Pingle and Sharma are not alone. A large number of Class 10 students have decided to skip Class 11 for further preparations and also due to heavy college fees, and directly take external admission for Class 12 board exams next year. Instead of registering for the Class 11 centralised admission process, these students have filled out “form number 17” to appear externally for Class 12 board exams next year while also getting access to the campus, laboratories and other facilities by paying nominal college fees.

Pingle said, “I lost my father to the Covid-19 pandemic and so, I need to earn for my family now. We have already started a small, in-house business of making papad and other food materials. I have decided not to take admission this year for Class 11 and will directly appear for Class 12 board exams next year externally.”

While Sharma said, “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the entire education field has gone online and despite studying so hard, our Class 10 exams were cancelled. Even if I take admission for Class 11, there will be online lectures for the whole year. So I have decided to skip this year, focusing instead on my JEE preparations after the Class 12 exams to get a good college.”

The trend may be finding favour among students but is seen as adversely impacting junior colleges which are already struggling with college fee issues and now, less number of students.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said, “Less number of students registering for Class 11 admissions is a matter of concern for all junior colleges, and it is seen that students have deliberately skipped this year and are going directly for Class 12 exams externally. By filling up form number 17, they will be able to appear for the board exams externally and by paying some nominal fees to the college, they will be able to attend practicals in laboratories during studies.”

A total 79,217 students have registered for Class 11 admissions this academic year. Despite the high Class 10 passing percentage of 99.95% this year – 4.65% more than that in 2020 – student registrations for Class 11 have been less when compared to the available 111,205 seats. Hence, it is feared that a large number of Class 11 seats will remain vacant this year.

Meanwhile, Shehanaz Cottar, principal of the Podar International School and Junior College, Chinchwad, said, “This year, the admission process has been delayed due to late declaration of results and the court’s decision to cancel the CET. This has had an impact with less number of students registering for Class 11 admissions. The students are anxious and schools have to prepare themselves to work around the new centralised processes. Nevertheless, the education system is trying to pull through one of the toughest situations on hand with able support from schools. They have proceeded for the centralised admission process through online registration, which has helped students register for round 1.”