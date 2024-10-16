Study highlights challenges in DBT scheme for TB patients

A study conducted in the Pune district has shed light on the implementation challenges of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). While the study found that coverage of the scheme was encouraging, it highlighted several hurdles healthcare providers and beneficiaries face. The government of India rolled out the DBT programme “Nikshay Poshan Yojana” on April 1, 2018, to provide nutritional support to TB patients. Patients reported concerns about being scammed. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The study titled ‘Coverage, delays and implementation challenges of direct benefit transfer in the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme’ has been recently published in the Indian Journal of Tuberculosis. The team included Prerna Verma, Sudhir Jadhav, S Johnson, Deepu Palal, Shweta Gangurde, Kavita Vishwakarma, Hetal Rathod, Gracia Sohkhlet, Vallari Jadav, Nirankush Borah, Sandeep Nallapu, Anil Mahajan and Suman Ray from Dr DY Patil Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre. The researchers also included Dr Anjali Dhone from Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Dr Sanjay Darade from Pune’s district tuberculosis centre.

The study was conducted between August 2020 and September 2022 on 3,373 participants, and the findings of the same were published in Indian Journal of Tuberculosis last month.

As per the study, the overall coverage was determined to be 76.81%. Patients reported concerns about being scammed. While the DBT process was seen as lengthy and complex, software-related issues were also identified as major hurdles in implementing the scheme.

“The Beneficiaries (TB patients) reported challenges including a lack of awareness and scepticism about the scheme. Bank-related issues such as not having a bank account or the necessary documents to open an account. Financial challenges like job insecurity and loans, physical challenges such as weakness, and delays in receiving benefits due to software errors were found,” Dr Darade said.