Study shows significant drop in Covid antibodies in 80 Malegaon patients
According to a study, conducted by Maharashtra University of Health science (MUHS) there are 80 cases where a significant drop in antibodies was seen among patients in Malegaon. Researchers are studying these patients and their samples to understand the causes behind the drop in antibodies.
The first phase of the study, titled, ‘A Prospective Cohort Study to Determine Seroprevalence for Covid 19 (lgG) Antibodies and their Follow Up Among Adult Population Of Malegaon in Maharashtra,’ was published in the Asian Journal of Medical Sciences on July 22 this year. The first phase was conducted in January with a 2,454 patients that were positive during the second wave.
Dr Nirmalkumar Rawandale, associate professor and head of the department of medicine, Government Medical College, Dhule, also the principal investigator of the study said that the survey is conducted in three phases.
“The first phase of the study found that 93.9 per cent of the subjects were positive for 19 neutralizing antibodies. Maximum positive antibody status was seen in the age group of 20 to 40 years which was around 55.6%. And 77.9 per cent of subjects following a mixed diet, consisting of vegetables and non vegetarian food items, were having higher antibody titers. Around 83.2% of subjects who received vaccines showed higher antibody titers. And maximum antibodies were seen in subjects using Vitamin c Zinc tablets (92.1%),” said Dr Rawandale.
“The third phase is now collecting samples of patients who registered a drop in antibodies and will determine why this drop was seen,” he said.
Lt Gen (retd) Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), said that the preliminary analysis of the same participants during the second survey shows that around 1,670 of them the decay in antibodies was not rapid.
“In the third phase, we will focus on those remaining 80 participants which have shown rapid decay of antibodies. Through the third phase of the study, we want to find out whether the memory cells of these 80 persons with very low antibody levels can mount an antibody response if they are exposed to the virus,” said Kanitkar.
Reason for study
This study was conducted as Malegaon corporation area was a hotspot of infection in the first wave witnessing 178 deaths and 4,560 positive patients with a positivity rate of 18.5%. In second wave positive cases were 6,222 and 120 deaths were reported. However, in the second wave, the infection was low in Malegaon even when there was high vaccine hesitancy in the population. The magic Malegaon project was taken up by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to understand the reasons why Covid-19 cases continued to be low in Malegaon, unlike the trend elsewhere in Nashik district which had registered a spike in Covid cases in the third wave
-
HC says it suspects private interests in PILs on B’luru civic body election
A single-judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday said there are strong hints of private interests in a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) that came up for hearing regarding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections. The number of wards in the civic body has been increased from the existing 198 to 243. The petitions filed by several former BBMP corporators and others came up for hearing before Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.
-
Existing, ex-partners looking to fill up space in SP alliance
LUCKNOW After the Samajwadi Party sent shock waves in political circles recently by breaking up with OP Rajbhar's Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), it appears that an existing and two exited alliance partners of the SP are looking at an opportunity to consolidate/restart their relationship in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
-
Life term to murder accused duo 32 years after incident
Lucknow: The district and sessions judge of Pratapgarh on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two murder accused brothers after 32 years of the incident. Pratapgarh district, district and sessions judge, Sanjay Shankar Pandey, awarded life imprisonment to pronounced the sentence for Ram Bahadur Singh, who is a lawyer by profession, and Siddharth Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 45000 each on both the convicts.
-
Prayagraj: Trader assaulted, robbed of ₹4.70 lakh cash
Unidentified miscreants looted cash Rs 4.70 lakh after injuring owner of an agency under Manda police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district here late Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged in this connection and further investigations were being carried out, police said. According to reports, a resident of Tikri village, Phulchandra Jaiswal runs an agency of Hindustan Lever. He had kept cash Rs 4.70 lakh in a bag with him.
-
Climate change could impact Maharashtra’s renewable energy potential: IITM study
A latest study by researchers at Pune's Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has posed a question about Maharashtra's push for renewable energy claiming that climate change is set to impact solar and wind energy potential over the next five decades. As of 30th June 2022, renewable energy contributes 24.36% percentage to Maharashtra's power mix. The state also accounts for 15% of the country's wind energy potential.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics