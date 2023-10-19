News / Cities / Pune News / Sub-registrar suspended for causing loss of 25 crore to state exchequer

ByAbhay Khairnar
Oct 20, 2023 05:18 AM IST

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended a sub-registrar for undervaluing a plot at Baner and charging only 500 registration fee.

The joint district registrar of Pune made a surprise visit to sub-registrar office Haveli Number 24 on October 12, 2023. They inspected the registration done between September 1 and October 11, 2023, and found the sale deed document with less registration fee., the GR states. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As the joint sub-registrar charged only 500 registration fee instead of 24.90 crore, the state government suspended the officer SP Bhatambekar and transferred him to Gadchiroli from Pune pending inquiry.

As per the notification published by the Maharasthra government, “The sale deed got registered at Haveli Number 24 registration office on September 11, 2023, for the plot located at Baner. The plot size is 1,40,264 square metre. The sale deed registration number is 20370/2023. As per the documents, the sale deed happened between Mohannagar Cooperative Housing Society and Kumar and Potnis Firm.”

Maharashtra government’s upper secretary Pritamkumar Javale issued the general resolution (GR) stating that, “As the joint sub-registrar’s action caused a revenue loss of 24.90 crore to the Maharashtra government, the officer SP Bhatambekar was suspended immediately and during this period would get transferred to Gadchiroli. He is not allowed to leave Gadchiroli headquarters without the government’s permission and not allowed to take any private job.”

The GR mentioned, “The joint district registrar of Pune made a surprise visit to sub-registrar office Haveli Number 24 on October 12, 2023. They inspected the registration done between September 1 and October 11, 2023, and found the sale deed document with less registration fee. As per the law, the expected registration fee was 24,90,15,800, but the Haveli office charged only 500. The action left the Maharashtra government incur revenue loss of almost 25 crore in a single document.”

Vijay Kumbhar of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “Instead of suspending one officer, they should conduct an inquiry and uncover the alleged cartel run by officers at registrar offices. The government must publish the probe reports in public domain.”

