Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge

As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Housing societies too have reopened their pools for residents.

Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”

No restriction means national and international swimmers are also training without any burden of virus. “The national and international swimmers are also happy as they are training without any hurdle and now they will have more swimmers to practice in the pool,” added Achrekar.

There are 25 swimming pools in Pune Municipal Corporation. However, summer camps are not happening as its planning starts in February, and the government gave relaxations from March 2.

SV Kulkarni, coach at Metro City swimming pool said, “As the schedules of schools and colleges are not fixed, many people are not able to come to the pool at a fixed time. New swimmers are willing to join classes which will be a major boost for all the swimming pool owners.”

Jayesh Bari, Chairman, Venezia Co- operative Housing society, Baner said, “Normal swimming pool routine is followed in our society, however we are making sure that anyone who has even the lightest of fever will not be allowed into pools. People are happy with the reopening of swimming pools without any barriers as many like to do swimming as a recreational activity.