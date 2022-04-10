Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Housing societies too have reopened their pools for residents.
Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
No restriction means national and international swimmers are also training without any burden of virus. “The national and international swimmers are also happy as they are training without any hurdle and now they will have more swimmers to practice in the pool,” added Achrekar.
There are 25 swimming pools in Pune Municipal Corporation. However, summer camps are not happening as its planning starts in February, and the government gave relaxations from March 2.
SV Kulkarni, coach at Metro City swimming pool said, “As the schedules of schools and colleges are not fixed, many people are not able to come to the pool at a fixed time. New swimmers are willing to join classes which will be a major boost for all the swimming pool owners.”
Jayesh Bari, Chairman, Venezia Co- operative Housing society, Baner said, “Normal swimming pool routine is followed in our society, however we are making sure that anyone who has even the lightest of fever will not be allowed into pools. People are happy with the reopening of swimming pools without any barriers as many like to do swimming as a recreational activity.
-
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
-
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police. The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
-
Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said. Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his a local trader, 28, friend Malay Makhal, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah. Mollah went into hiding later. The Kolkata police was alerted.
-
Retired armyman kills self after shooting wife in Haryana’s Rohtak
A retired armyman allegedly shot his wife dead and then turned his licensed gun on himself at Rohtak's Bhagwatipur village, police said on Sunday. The couple, 58-year-old man and his wife 53-year-old wife, had two sons, who are married, and a daughter. Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the retired armyman shot at his wife, who was sitting in a chair, and then himself at their house after a verbal spat.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics