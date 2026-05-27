MUMBAI: Amid an internal rift within the party, NCP president Sunetra Pawar convened a meeting of all ministers, former ministers, MPs, former MPs, legislators and former legislators but no contentious issues were discussed. Sunetra holds party meet amid internal rift

At the meeting, she pointed out that the BJP, the senior partner in the Mahayuti alliance, has not reallocated the finance portfolio headed by her late husband and predecessor, Ajit Pawar. The portfolio is currently with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Legislators and others at the meeting raised issues that were addressed by both Sunetra Pawar and the party’s state president Sunil Tatkare. The NCP’s national working president Praful Patel was absent.

Insiders said Tatkare expressed disappointment over the lack of support from party leaders during recent controversies. He said they played a key role in ensuring that the party remain united after Ajit Pawar’s death and should back Sunetra Pawar’s elevation as deputy chief minister and party president.

“We faced criticism and trolling on several issues, including the failed merger talks with the NCP (SP), but none of the party leaders or MLAs came forward to defend us,” Tatkare said at the meeting.

According to insiders, Sunetra Pawar said the BJP has not acted on the NCP’s request to return the finance portfolio to the party. “I was told the finance department will remain with the chief minister until the budget session. It will be allocated again to the NCP within seven days after the budget but that promise has not been fulfilled,” she said at the meeting.

As part of the power-sharing formula, the finance portfolio was with the NCP, with Ajit Pawar heading the department. However, after Pawar’s death, the portfolio was taken over by Fadnavis as Sunetra, Ajit Pawar’s successor, lacked the experience to present the impending budget. According to her, the BJP has turned a deaf ear to the NCP’s request. The issue came up for discussion after NCP ministers and MLAs complained about inadequate allocation of funds despite being part of the Mahayuti government, NCP insiders said.