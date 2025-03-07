Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sunetra Pawar steps up political activity in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 08:50 AM IST

NCP MP Sunetra Pawar is actively engaging in Pune politics, signaling her key role in upcoming municipal elections alongside Ajit Pawar.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar has been attending several events in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few weeks.

On Thursday, she visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with local NCP leaders to discuss civic issues where she also met PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh. (HT PHOTO)
On Thursday, she visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with local NCP leaders to discuss civic issues where she also met PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, she visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with local NCP leaders to discuss civic issues where she also met PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

Earlier, she was in Pune to meet office-bearers of the NCP city unit.

Since her election to the Rajya Sabha, Sunetra, wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has become more involved in Pune district politics, regularly attending events and meetings.

Sources in the NCP said her presence in both twin cities signals that she will play a key role in decision-making for the upcoming municipal and zilla parishad elections in Pune district, sharing responsibilities with Pawar.

A senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “After becoming an MP, it is natural for her to have a say in party matters. Earlier, she focused primarily on Baramati, but now she is handling both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, younger son of Ajit Pawar, is managing Baramati.”

“With Sunetra overseeing Pune district, Ajit Pawar can concentrate on other parts of the state,” the leader said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On