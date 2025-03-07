Sunetra Pawar steps up political activity in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar has been attending several events in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past few weeks. On Thursday, she visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with local NCP leaders to discuss civic issues where she also met PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh. (HT PHOTO)

On Thursday, she visited the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) along with local NCP leaders to discuss civic issues where she also met PCMC municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh.

Earlier, she was in Pune to meet office-bearers of the NCP city unit.

Since her election to the Rajya Sabha, Sunetra, wife of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, has become more involved in Pune district politics, regularly attending events and meetings.

Sources in the NCP said her presence in both twin cities signals that she will play a key role in decision-making for the upcoming municipal and zilla parishad elections in Pune district, sharing responsibilities with Pawar.

A senior NCP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “After becoming an MP, it is natural for her to have a say in party matters. Earlier, she focused primarily on Baramati, but now she is handling both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, Jay Pawar, younger son of Ajit Pawar, is managing Baramati.”

“With Sunetra overseeing Pune district, Ajit Pawar can concentrate on other parts of the state,” the leader said.