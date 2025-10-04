Super specialty hospital in memory of Lata Mangeshkar to come up in city

After Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) and Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, the city will now be home to a 1,000-bed super speciality surgical hospital in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. It will be developed on a sprawling 40-acre campus in Nandoshi off Sinhagad Road. The proposed hospital will be named Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences and will house a 1,000-bed super speciality surgical facility in the first phase. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation (LMMF), which has been running the Deenanath and Mai hospitals for 24 years now, said the proposal for the new hospital has been submitted to the state government for approval.

The proposed hospital will be named Lata Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences and will house a 1,000-bed super speciality surgical facility in the first phase. Later, the Trust plans on opening separate hospitals for rehabilitation and psychiatry, and also a museum dedicated to Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy.

“We have already submitted the plans for the surgical hospital for approval. Work is expected to begin this December with the target of early completion,” said Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, trustee of LMMF.

Earlier this week, during a cultural event in Pune, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar had hinted at the project, calling it a fitting tribute to his sister’s unmatched contribution to Indian music and culture. “Lata didi carried forward our father’s legacy by nurturing the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Now, in her memory, we are taking the next step to create one of the finest medical institutes in Asia,” he said.

The announcement was made in the presence of dignitaries, including cultural minister Ashish Shelar, MP Medha Kulkarni, singer Usha Mangeshkar, veteran actor Mohan Joshi, and actress Prajakta Mali.

The Foundation has stated that the project, once completed, will strengthen Pune’s position as a hub for advanced healthcare and also serve as a world-class centre for medical excellence.