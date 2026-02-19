Supriya Sule leads joint NCP delegation to PMC, raises civic issues

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday led corporators from both NCP factions to meet Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, raising a range of civic issues affecting parts of the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency that fall within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. Sule was accompanied by opposition leader Nilesh Nikam, former MLA Sunil Tingre, and other leaders and corporators from both factions. (HT PHOTO)

Sule was accompanied by opposition leader Nilesh Nikam, former MLA Sunil Tingre, and other leaders and corporators from both factions. The joint delegation came amid some strain between the two parties following merger talks after Ajit Pawar’s death.

Speaking after the meeting, Sule said the delegation discussed several civic concerns, including water supply, garbage management, traffic congestion and pollution. She said issues related to merged villages—such as inadequate civic amenities and taxation—were also raised. The delegation sought changes related to the national highway at Vadgaon, completion of pending school and auditorium works in Vadgaon, issues in the Undri area, and time-bound completion of the Katraj bridge project. Corporators also flagged ward-level issues and sought early redressal. “The commissioner responded positively and assured action. We thank him for giving time for the meeting,” Sule said.

Those present also included Atul Benke, NCP (SP) Pune city president Shrikant Patil, group leader Sopan Chavan, corporators Anita Ingle, Haji Gaffur Pathan, Sachin Dodke, Khadakwasla rural president Trimbak Mokashi, former corporators Vishal Tambe and Kishor Kamble, along with party office-bearers and workers.

Separately, wading into the ongoing controversy over Kalakar Katta at Good Luck Chowk, near Deccan Gymkhana, Sule urged PMC to preserve the designated space for artists and take steps to promote art and cultural activities in the city.