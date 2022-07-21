Sus-Pashan bridge work to be completed by August-end
PUNE The work of the Sus-Pashan bridge has reached the final stage and will be completed by August-end, said officials. The work on the bridge has already been delayed as it was expected to be completed in March 2022.
Ajay Wayase, executive engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “The work of the last slab has started today (Thursday) so till August-end the bridge will be ready for inauguration. After eight days, tracing and de-shuttering of the slab will happen. Work of placing dividers, painting work, fixing lights on the roads and tar laying process will be done in a month.”
“Due to ongoing heavy rains, we cannot continue tar laying work right now. Other works are going on with great speed. Initially, the work of the bridge was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions and then there was a shortage of workers. At present there are adequate sources to finish the work early,” said Wayase.
When HT visited the spot, on Thursday, at least 90 per cent of the bridge work was completed. The work above the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is complete and major work is going on at the side ends of the bridge.
The new bridge will measure eighteen metres in width as against the existing Pashan-Sus bridge which is eight metres in width and it is proving inadequate given the increase in the number of residential societies and IT companies in Hinjewadi and Sus.
The new flyover will connect the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway to Sus and Pashan with a 350-metre road from the west side.
The proposal for the new bridge was put forward a few years ago by local corporator Baburao Chandere.
The work is being overseen by the special project department of the PMC under the guidelines of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The total cost of the project is Rs40 crore.
Since the construction of the bridge started in 2020 commuters are currently using the alternate Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
As traffic for Hinjewadi IT park has increased, regular commuters are facing problems of traffic congestion.
Atul Gore, an IT professional, said, “Right from the beginning the work of the bridge is going at a slow speed. PMC officials should realise that commuters are having tough times driving from the alternate road every day during monsoon. It should be completed on priority.”
High court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites
"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench told the petitioner, a lawyer.
IRCTC increases meal prices for premium trains, passengers unhappy
PUNE The next time you travel by premium trains and order any meals then be prepared to shell out more, as the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has increased rates of breakfast, lunch and dinner by Rs 50. As per the circular issued by IRCTC, these new catering charges will apply to all the premium trains like Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express across the country.
Four Maharashtra subdivisions report excess rainfall
Pune: Four subdivisions of Maharashtra have recorded excess rains till third week of July despite a brief lull in rainfall activity. Maharashtra has reported 45 per cent excess rainfall with only Sangli district registering deficiency. All other districts in the state have logged normal or excess rainfall. Pune district has reported 65 per cent excess rainfall till July 20. Drought-prone Marathwada registered 80 per cent excess rainfall and Vidarbha 54 per cent till July 20.
Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government's “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed. His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring hKhatik surfaced on social media.
29 drowning deaths in Bhushi dam since 2017
PUNE As per data shared by Lonavla police at least 39 people lost their lives in Lonavla due to drowning, out of these 29 tourists have died at Bhushi dam since 2017. During the last five years, six deaths due to drowning were reported in Lonavla in 2021 and 2020, thirteen in 2019, eight deaths in 2018, three in 2017 and three deaths until July 20, 2022.
