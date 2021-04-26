Suspended PSI booked under POCSO for sexual harassment of minor

A police sub inspector was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) act for sexual harassment of a minor girl and her elder sister after he got drunk with two men booked for black marketing of Remdesivir.

The incident happened a week ago and the case was registered after an internal inquiry was concluded against him.

The officer is currently under suspension and is facing a case for outraging a woman’s modesty and molesting a minor girl, a student of Class 11 living in Pune.

“The inquiry was concluded after investigating the contents of the complaint that was received. The case has been registered at Chaturshringi police station and is being investigated by the police station officials,” said Ramesh Galande, assistant police commissioner (ACP), Khadki division of Pune who conducted the internal inquiry.

The PSI was identified as Deepak Mane, attached with Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch, who conducted a raid and arrested two siblings for trying to sell the Remdesivir injection, an experimental drug used for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Pune police crime branch’s Unit 4 had arrested two siblings identified as Pradeep (25) and Sandeep Devdutt Late (23), residents of Balewadi and natives of Beed. They were found selling the injection for ₹25,000.

A case under various laws was registered at Chaturshringi police station on April 16. They were remanded to police custody and later released on bail by the court.

During the period of the investigation, PSI Mane got acquainted with the accused and had allegedly gone to their house to drink. In the state of being under the influence of alcohol, PSI Mane had inappropriately touched a 16-year-old girl in the locality of the accused man’s house and her elder sister as well, according to the girls’ complaint.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act was registered at Chaturshringi police station. Assistant police inspector Chavan will be investigating the case.