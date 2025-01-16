Swargate police arrest criminal involved in over 55 robbery cases

The Swargate police have arrested a notorious gang linked to multiple thefts and robberies across Pune city and rural areas, unravelling a series of high-profile cases. The investigation began with a house break-in reported in Salisbury Park on December 19, where 29 tolas of gold ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver were stolen. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The prime accused, Ganesh Maruti Kathewade (37), a native of Mukhed in Nanded district, has been involved in over 55 robbery cases. Another key suspect, Suresh Baban Pawar (35), a former deputy sarpanch of Amberwet village, was earlier booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for his involvement in the Balu Marne murder case. The police have also arrested Bhimsingh alias Ajay Karnansingh Rajput, a jeweller, who acted as a mediator between the accused and other jewellers to dispose of the stolen goods.

The investigation began with a house break-in reported in Salisbury Park on December 19, where 29 tolas of gold ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver were stolen. Police examined footage from nearly 1,700 CCTV cameras to trace the suspects. Acting on a tip-off, officers tracked Kathewade to a posh residential area in Undri. He was detained and later arrested on January 1 after confessing to the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Zone 2) Smartana Patil said, “Kathewade, who previously worked as a food delivery boy, used his uniform to scout societies for potential targets. He admitted to committing 14 house break-ins, including seven near the Swargate ST stand. The stolen jewellery was handed over to Suresh Pawar, who sold it through various jewellers with Bhimsingh Rajput facilitating the transactions.”

The investigation revealed that Kathewade employed several tactics to evade arrest. He travelled long distances, often through narrow lanes, to avoid being captured on CCTV. He also used disguises, such as wigs, jackets, and hats, and pretended to talk on his phone to mislead police during investigations.

Suresh Pawar, previously imprisoned under MCOCA, met Kathewade while in jail. After being released on bail, the two teamed up to carry out house break-ins and robberies.

The gang’s operations spanned over 55 house break-ins in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, with police solving 14 cases during the current investigation. Stolen goods worth over ₹80 lakh were recovered, including 860 grams of gold jewellery, 150 diamonds, 3.5 kg of silver, three pistols, five live rounds, a motorcycle, and burglary tools.

Kathewade reportedly used the stolen money to purchase property in upscale areas like Karvenagar, fund luxuries in Goa, and even invest in the stock market.