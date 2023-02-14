Swedish delegation visits Pune for innovation partnership

Pune:

The Consulate General of Sweden in Mumbai, Vinnova - the Swedish Innovation Agency, IVL Swedish Environmental Research Institute, Smart City Sweden and Business Sweden India have organised a “Smart City & Innovation Road Show” in three western Indian cities of Pune, Mumbai, and Goa.

The delegation for the event, happening between February 14-17, includes representatives from government agencies, Swedish businesses, non-government organisations, and academia.

The aim of the visit is to foster cross-border cooperation and exchange ideas between Sweden and India in the areas of smart cities and innovation. During their visit, the Swedish delegation will meet with their Indian counterparts to discuss current initiatives and potential opportunities for collaboration.

According to Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden in Mumbai, “We are delighted to welcome the Smart City & Innovation delegation to India and look forward to participating in these critical discussions over the coming days. This visit will give us an excellent opportunity to learn from one another and to explore potential partnerships and collaborations.”

The delegation joined Pune Knowledge Cluster for a day-long program on accelerating the Sweden-Pune-Pimpri innovation partnership on Tuesday in Pune. Water, wastewater, solid waste management, energy and mobility were the topics of the two round tables.

Dr Sanjay Kolte, CEO of Pune Smart City, commented on the delegation’s visit, saying, “Pune has been at the forefront of the implementation of India’s Smart City mission and looks forward to learning more about Swedish solutions in the area.”

Workshops, site visits, panel discussions, and networking events with local partners include representatives of municipal corporations, researchers, companies and innovators who will share knowledge and technologies with Swedish counterparts. The workshops will also address the need to establish research collaborations between leading research agencies and universities in Sweden and India in order to develop next-generation sustainable urban solutions that can be tested in local conditions.