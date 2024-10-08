Take permissions before placing flex, banners: PMC warns citizens 

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to pay the fees before placing any flex, banners, or hoardings across the city. PMC has identified 380 sites where only the civic authority was permitted to place such banners. PMC has identified 380 sites where only the civic authority was permitted to place such banners. (HT PHOTO)

The Sky hoarding department issued a press statement stating, “According to the sky sing department’s regulations, PMC had granted authorisation to post any sort of advertisement or birthday celebration at 380 spots. Citizens who display such banners must get permission from the relevant ward office. If they find it without permission, PMC will take action against them.”

Even though the PMC had only designated 380 locations for banners and hoardings, most of the junctions across the city are defaced by illegal hoardings.