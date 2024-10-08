Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Take permissions before placing flex, banners: PMC warns citizens 

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 08, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Even though the PMC had only designated 380 locations for banners and hoardings, most of the junctions across the city are defaced by illegal hoardings

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to pay the fees before placing any flex, banners, or hoardings across the city. PMC has identified 380 sites where only the civic authority was permitted to place such banners. 

PMC has identified 380 sites where only the civic authority was permitted to place such banners.  (HT PHOTO)
PMC has identified 380 sites where only the civic authority was permitted to place such banners.  (HT PHOTO)

The Sky hoarding department issued a press statement stating, “According to the sky sing department’s regulations, PMC had granted authorisation to post any sort of advertisement or birthday celebration at 380 spots. Citizens who display such banners must get permission from the relevant ward office. If they find it without permission, PMC will take action against them.” 

Even though the PMC had only designated 380 locations for banners and hoardings, most of the junctions across the city are defaced by illegal hoardings. 

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On