Taste of Life: Serving food and bonding with people since 1925

Pune: In 1885, Gopal Ganesh Agarkar, educationist and social reformer, wrote in his essay “Bhojangruha” that a truly progressive city is one where every person — local or outsider — can find a place to eat to their heart’s content. First advertisement for New Poona Boarding House appeared in Dnyanaprakash daily on November 3, 1925. New Poona Boarding House, started by Gururaj Ramkrishna Udupikar, fondly known as Maniappa, completes a glorious hundred years on November 10, 2025. (HT)

Carrying forward that very spirit of inclusivity and hospitality, the New Poona Boarding House — which has fed students, workers, and families alike for generations — completes a glorious hundred years on November 10. Few establishments can claim to have contributed as meaningfully to Pune’s social and cultural fabric as the New Poona Boarding House.

Gururaj Ramkrishna Udupikar, fondly known as Maniappa, came to Pune from Udupi around 1920. His elder brother, Subbarao, was a gifted cook in his own right and ran his own boarding house near Fergusson College, “Vaidikashram”, established in 1916.

Maniappa worked for a few years in other eateries. On November 10, 1925, he took the leap and founded the New Poona Boarding House in the Wadekar Building in Sadashiv Peth. The auspicious “muhurat” ceremony had been held five days earlier, on November 5.

Maniappa’s venture was named thus because it was in proximity to the New Poona College (now SP College) and catered to its students.

The unprecedented demographic growth that started in Pune in the late 1800s exacerbated the need for eateries that served students, clerks, teachers, and workers. With its many reputed schools and colleges, the city attracted young learners from towns and villages across Maharashtra. Finding accommodation and regular, affordable meals, however, was a major challenge for these students.

In 1862, the government of the Bombay Presidency established a boarding house in Pune for students enrolled in government schools and colleges. It provided both lodging and meals. Over time, a few such boarding houses emerged across the city, offering accommodation and food to students.

Eventually, however, the meaning of “boarding house” began to shift. The newer establishments that offered only meals, primarily to students, without lodging, started calling themselves boarding houses, too. They provided meals twice a day at set times.

The boarding houses were an upscale version of the “khanaval” – a kind of home-style mess. Most of these “khanavals” often faced complaints about food quality and hygiene. The rigid restrictions of caste system and notions of “purity” and “pollution” also posed their own challenges.

For the emerging middle class — students and office-goers alike — there was also a growing demand for eateries that offered something beyond the basic “khanaval”, yet retained the comfort and purity of home-cooked food. The New Poona Boarding House filled that gap with grace.

Maniappa strove hard to make his new venture popular with his clientele, who were monthly subscribers. When the establishment first opened, Maniappa and his wife, Laxmibai, handled everything themselves. Maniappa bought vegetables from the market every day and cooked food himself twice a day. Laxmibai chopped vegetables, kneaded the dough for “polis”, and washed utensils, while he would serve meals to guests seated on wooden “pats” (low stools).

In 1925, monthly membership cost ₹12 — a modest sum for some, but steep for many students who had come to Pune from smaller towns. As a result, it was mainly the middle-class and well-to-do students who dined here regularly.