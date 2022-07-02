TB case detection rate in Pune rural stands at 10.50% in June
PUNE Pune district is leading in Tuberculosis (TB) case detection across Maharashtra. In June, Pune rural reported a detecting rate of 10.50 per cent which was higher than the state average of 6.05 per cent, according to the district health department.
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have reported TB detection at 5.26 per cent and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported detection at 5.86 per cent.
Gadhchiroli reported 8.56 per cent and Washim reported 8.37 per cent TB detection in June, as per data.
Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at Zilla Parishad (ZP), said that the health department in rural parts of the district has been screening high-risk patients for Covid-19 and TB.
“We are taking multiple swabs as a part of proactive screening for Covid-19. And in that, we have included screening for TB as well. TB is spread by air. We are aware of the current patients. We test people who have been around TB patients. We have done door-to-door screening to identify people who have come in touch with TB patients. Swab and skin test should be done for patients,” said Prasad.
He added that test results should come out quickly. “We are also strengthening the primary healthcare infrastructure so that every item is available at all Primary Health Care Centre (PHC). We are also ensuring that infrastructure is available so that on-site testing is also done,” said Prasad.
In 2020, the reporting of Tuberculosis cases in the state went down by 30% as compared to 2021 as only 1.60 lakh cases were reported vis-à-vis 2.27 lakh Tuberculosis cases in 2019. The drop in cases could be due to increased pressure on the health infrastructure and ignorance towards other diseases due to the pandemic.
