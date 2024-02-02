 Teacher recruitment process to start in a week: Suraj Mandhare - Hindustan Times
Teacher recruitment process to start in a week: Suraj Mandhare

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 02, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Candidates have been waiting for the recruitment process of teachers to zilla parishad, municipal Council, corporation as well as aided and semi-aided schools in the state

The ongoing registration for teacher recruitment to government schools in Maharashtra through the Pavitra Portal will be completed by the end of this week, according to a circular released from the office of state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

The government gave January 25 deadline for filling up posts for semi-English medium of zilla parishads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The government gave January 25 deadline for filling up posts for semi-English medium of zilla parishads. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates have been waiting for the recruitment process of teachers to zilla parishad, municipal Council, corporation as well as aided and semi-aided schools in the state. The education department published a notification regarding the recruitment process on January 31.

The managements registered on the Pavitra Portal till January 22 for teacher recruitment and recorded reservation information were given a deadline till January 24 to finalise advertisements. The government gave January 25 deadline for filling up posts for semi-English medium of zilla parishads.

“Interacted with officials through video conferencing today and finalised corrections in advertisement of private organisations for recruitment, including interview. They have been told to publish advertisements by February 2,” Mandhare said.

