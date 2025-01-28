Teachers’ organisations oppose state board decision on ‘copy-free campaign’

While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on January 24 ordered changes in centre heads, supervisors and non-teaching staff of the examination centres conducting class 10 and 12 board exams, the Maharashtra State Education Coordination Committee and all educational organisations in a letter sent the same day warned the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that they will boycott the examination process and paper examination if the decision is not cancelled. It has also been decided to appoint centre directors, supervisors and personnel associated with examinations for a particular exam centre from the teachers and staff of schools or higher secondary schools other than the institution to which the students appearing at that centre belong. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Meanwhile, a joint deliberation held today with state education board officials assured that a solution would be found. Mahendra Ganpule, former vice-president, Principals’ Association, Maharashtra state, said, “In a joint discussion held with the state board, it was agreed to present the demands of the organisations to the government. However, if the government fails to fulfil these demands, all organisations have decided to boycott the class 10 and 12 examinations, citing the distrust shown toward teachers. Conducting examinations while simultaneously teaching students in schools will not be feasible due to the distance between the schools and examination centres. As a result, school activities will remain disrupted for about a month-and-a-half. Hence, teachers’ organisations have submitted a memorandum to the state board requesting a positive consideration of their demands.”

As part of the state board’s ‘copy-free campaign’, it has been decided to transfer examination centre directors and examiners which seems to show a lack of trust in teachers. It has also been decided to appoint centre directors, supervisors and personnel associated with examinations for a particular exam centre from the teachers and staff of schools or higher secondary schools other than the institution to which the students appearing at that centre belong.

However, the decision hasn’t gone down well with various teachers’ organisations. Sushant Bhangale, teachers’ association member, questioned: “The state board sends question papers with three-layer packaging, which are opened in front of students after obtaining all necessary signatures. At that time, students from at least five or six different schools are present in the classroom. The sub-centre director and centre director make a total of four to five rounds during the exam. Considering that the examination process is conducted transparently in the presence of all, is it necessary to distrust teachers in this manner?”

Also, teachers will not be able to conduct regular teaching activities in schools on the day of the examination. Given the shortage of teaching staff, running the school on examination days will be challenging. Therefore, it has been suggested that the board adopt alternative measures for its ‘copy-free campaign’.