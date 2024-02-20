 Teachers recruitment process: Don’t fall prey to fake offers, says Suraj Mandhare - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Teachers recruitment process: Don’t fall prey to fake offers, says Suraj Mandhare

Teachers recruitment process: Don’t fall prey to fake offers, says Suraj Mandhare

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 20, 2024 08:28 AM IST

After more than five years of waiting, the teacher recruitment process in the state has begun and advertisement has been released for about 21,678 vacancies

The much awaited teachers recruitment process in the state has reached final stage and the computerisation process is currently in progress for the appointment of the eligible candidates.

The advertisement of zilla parishad and private educational institutes has been released through the Pavitra portal of state education department. (HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)

“This is a completely transparent and computer-based process, but candidates should be careful and not fall prey to fake offers and fraudsters,” said state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare.

After more than five years of waiting, the teacher recruitment process in the state has begun and advertisement has been released for about 21,678 vacancies. The advertisement of zilla parishad and private educational institutes has been released through the Pavitra portal of state education department.

“Some candidates said that some agents have cheated the candidates during the previous recruitment by giving false promises that they will get a jobs. While efforts are being made to get hold of culprits the candidates should also be careful,” he added.

Mandhare has appealed that if agents or other fraudsters are involved in cheating candidates, then the evidence of their telephone conversations or photos should be preserved.

“If someone is a victim, a complaint should be filed with the concerned police station and we will take action immediately,” he said.

