Teachers upset over education dept.’s decision to implement dress code

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Mar 21, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Teachers and principals have opposed the decision and there is a possibility of heated debate on the issue

The state education department’s decision to implement a dress code for teachers hasn’t gone down well with them. Pune district president, Subhash More, declared that the All-Pune District Primary Teachers’ Union is against implementation of a dress code for teachers in Maharashtra. Teachers and principals have opposed the decision and there is a possibility of heated debate on the issue, he said.

While the decision to implement a dress code for teachers may be good, delving too deep into elements such as style and colour is seen as objectionable. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While the decision to implement a dress code for teachers may be good, delving too deep into elements such as style and colour is seen as objectionable. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

“It is not right to implement a dress code for teachers as we are already performing our duties correctly and every teacher has a proper dressing sense while going to school. A large number of school teachers and principals have opposed this decision and we will certainly not follow it,” said More.

While the decision to implement a dress code for teachers may be good, delving too deep into elements such as style and colour is seen as objectionable. Therefore, the decision may be opposed, according to the state general secretary of the All-Pune District Primary Teachers’ Union, Kalyan Lawande.

The state education department has decided to implement a dress code for teachers considering that students imitate their teachers and if teachers dress indecently or untidily, it has an indirect impact on the students’ personality. However, teachers are expressing the possibility of a debate on the issue in future.

Working teachers in all types of aided schools under local and private bodies are guiding the future generations of the country. These teachers interact with students, parents, prominent citizens and public representatives. As such, their attire is seen as a very important part of their personality. The decision has been taken keeping all of this in mind.

