Tech training courses for med professionals

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 20, 2024 07:20 AM IST

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and Dassault Systèmes La Fondation have launched two courses for medical professionals

Pune: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and Dassault Systèmes La Fondation have launched two courses for medical professionals.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and Dassault Systèmes La Fondation have launched two courses for medical professionals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) and Dassault Systèmes La Fondation have launched two courses for medical professionals. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“Enhancing 3D Competencies of Medical Scholars” offers free one-week training for medical students in 3D printing, 3D scanning of bones and dental implants, and 3D experience software. “Medico-Engino Hackathon” offers 30 students from engineering and medical discipline three-day brainstorming session.

Prof Ganesh Kakandikar of MIT-WPU said, “Each team comprises three engineering and two medical students. During the hackathon, 10 to 12 challenges are completed. The programme aims to develop future scientists and entrepreneurs by combining engineering and medical expertise.”

Pune
Follow Us On