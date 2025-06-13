Temporary ban on movement of heavy vehicles in Gangadham Chowk area

PUNE: In a bid to curb accidents in the Gangadham Chowk area, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a temporary ban on the movement of heavy vehicles between 6 am and 11 pm. The decision comes in the wake of a fatal road accident that claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman on Wednesday. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced temporary ban on movement of heavy vehicles between 6 am and 11 pm in the Gangadham Chowk area. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Kumar, who visited Gangadham Chowk Thursday evening, said that heavy vehicles such as trucks, dumpers, cement mixers, and other multi-axle commercial transport vehicles will not be permitted to ply on key roads in the vicinity between 6 am and 11 pm. The stretches where heavy vehicles have been banned during the said hours include: -Gangadham Chowk to Aai Mata Mandir (Shatrunjay Temple Road); Lullanagar to Gangadham Chowk to Bibwewadi Road; and Seven Loves Chowk to Gangadham Chowk.

“Now, we do not want heavy vehicles to cross Gangadham Chowk between these hours. Soon, a notification will be issued in this regard,” Kumar said, adding that height barriers will also be put up with assistance from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to physically prevent heavy vehicles from entering the restricted areas.

The latest accident occurred on a road where heavy vehicles had already been banned since last year. In June 2023, the Pune traffic police had prohibited heavy vehicle movement between 7 am and 10 pm on two feeder roads leading to Gangadham Chowk due to numerous accidents in the area. However, Wednesday’s accident occurred when a truck illegally entered the restricted zone and ran over the woman who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler.

In the past year, three fatal accidents have occurred at the chowk, all involving heavy vehicles. The commissioner said that despite existing restrictions, violations continue, especially due to ongoing construction work and commercial activities in the area.

“We know that there are many construction activities in the area, and the ready-mix cement trucks, dumper trucks, and other trucks regularly use Gangadham Chowk. Even these vehicles will not be allowed now,” Kumar clarified.

Additionally, the police will launch a crackdown on illegal commercial establishments operating in the vicinity. “There are shops, vegetable vendors, and godowns near Market Yard. Our team will study these godowns and shops, and those found operating without proper government approvals and licences will be sealed. Once sealed, heavy vehicles will have no reason to go there,” Kumar said.

He was accompanied during the inspection by joint commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and additional commissioner of police Manoj Patil.

The police are expected to issue a formal notification in the coming days and initiate installation of height barriers to enforce the new restrictions.