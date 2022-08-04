TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links
Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates.
DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information.
“Our next phase of investigation will be seeking information from these disqualified candidates about where and how they got TET question papers and possible involvement of unknown agents,” he said, adding that their names have not been added in the charge sheet because of their student status.
Earlier probe revealed that private companies that conduct exams download the question papers on their servers, a few hours before the exam. Those involved in the racket, through their links, obtain the server information and tamper with the confidential programming code. Some company insiders and a section of those who conduct the exam are hand-in-glove in this operation, where they change the marks of candidates from whom they have received illegal gratification, the police said.
According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.
-
Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune
The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district's weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2. Speaking about the hospitalisation, assistant chief at PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.
-
TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
-
Work on Baner metro station begins
The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon. According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar's Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.
-
U.P. government says it has maintained financial discipline, cut wasteful expenditure
The Uttar Pradsh (U.P.) government on Thursday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue collections, stating that financial discipline and curtailment of wasteful expenditure have brought about an improvement in the financial situation in Uttar Pradesh. The state government's tax revenue collections are nearly 25.2% of the annual target of Rs 2,20,655.00 crore for 2022-23.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics