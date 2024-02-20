TET to be delayed this year

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2024 to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in February would be delayed due to technical reasons. TET is expected to be conducted twice a year by the state government. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the council has written to the state government about its difficulties in holding the exam in Marathi, English and Urdu. As efforts are made to overcome the issue, the exam may be held in April.

TET is expected to be conducted twice a year by the state government. “The education department plans to conduct the exam by accepting the application forms in February. As we are facing technical difficulties in conducting the exam in three mediums, the exam has to be postponed,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ACB had arrested Tukaram Supe in December 2021 for his alleged misuse of power as the MSCE commissioner and chairman to carry out malpractices in the TET held in January 2020.