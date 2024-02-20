 TET to be delayed this year - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / TET to be delayed this year

TET to be delayed this year

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2024 05:48 AM IST

According to officials, the council has written to the state government about its difficulties in holding the exam in Marathi, English and Urdu

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2024 to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) in February would be delayed due to technical reasons.

TET is expected to be conducted twice a year by the state government. (HT PHOTO)
TET is expected to be conducted twice a year by the state government. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, the council has written to the state government about its difficulties in holding the exam in Marathi, English and Urdu. As efforts are made to overcome the issue, the exam may be held in April.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

TET is expected to be conducted twice a year by the state government. “The education department plans to conduct the exam by accepting the application forms in February. As we are facing technical difficulties in conducting the exam in three mediums, the exam has to be postponed,” said a senior education officer on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) ACB had arrested Tukaram Supe in December 2021 for his alleged misuse of power as the MSCE commissioner and chairman to carry out malpractices in the TET held in January 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On