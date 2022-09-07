This Ganeshotsav, Yerawada & Kothrud record highest noise levels in Pune: MPCB

After a quiet Ganpati festival celebrations in the last two years, noise levels in Pune touched new heights during idol processions this year. Yerawada and Kothrud have reported the highest noise pollution levels from among 18 locations in Pune monitored by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) during the Ganesh festival this year.

The use of dhol pathaks, conical loudspeakers caused the decibel levels to shoot.

As per the data provided by MPCB, Yerawada recorded the highest average noise level at 84.69 decibel, followed by Kothrud and Shanivar peth at 84.68 and 83.67 decibel, respectively. The noise levels at all locations were well above the permissible noise level of 55 decibel stipulated by the MPCB.

While Parihar chowk Aundh, Parvati and Sarasbaug reported the lowest average noise levels at 72.63, 74.34 and 73.09 decibel, respectively. Still, noise levels were above the permissible level of 55 decibel even at these places. Noise levels were monitored by the pollution watchdog between 6 pm and 12 am on August 31 and September 1, 4 and 6, according to MPCB officials. This year, noise levels were monitored at 18 locations in Pune, three locations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and four locations in Solapur city. While the MPCB monitors noise levels during the Ganesh festival every year, circulars were issued in nine divisions of the state to measure noise pollution levels this year. Accordingly, readings were taken in Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Nashik and Mumbai.

Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer at MPCB Pune, said, “It is true that noise levels increase during the festive season but we don’t have any authority to take legal action against the accused. We are just a monitoring authority and we monitor noise levels during the festive season on a yearly basis.”

However, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanded that there should be a limit on noise levels and that the police should take action against the offenders. Dr Meenakshi Deshpande, president, IMA Pune chapter said, “High noise levels can cause loss of hearing capacity and damage the inner ear membrane, especially in children and the elderly. In many cases it has been found that constant high noise bombarding the ear increases the victim’s blood pressure as well.”

“Long term effects such as causing hypertension, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, high stress level, physical trauma, bleeding around brain and several other complications are very much possible due to such loud speakers systems with high decibels.” she added.

Deshpande said that if noise levels were so high already, what would happen on the last day of the festival. The IMA appealed to the Ganpati mandals and others to adhere to permissible limits prescribed by the Supreme Court in view of the health hazards associated with high noise levels.