This Solapur hotel watchman also shakes a leg

Pune: Heera Yadav loves to dance. Not just any kind, but the signature pelvic thrust move of his idol “Mithun da” (Mithun Chakravarty) and special hip roll of Amitabh Bachchan, besides other steps.

The 56-year-old’s dancing skills have garnered fans and attracted guests to Hotel Royal Inn, along the Pune-Solapur highway in Solapur district, where he works as watchman.

Heera hails from Satna in Madhya Pradesh. His wife and their four daughters, including three who are married and settled, and three sons live in the hometown.

“Though my wife and kids chide me for my pelvic dance, I don’t mind. The moment I hear music, my body can’t stop moving. So, I usually put on my headphones and playlist of Mithun da’s songs and dance. My employer has allowed me to dance as it also attracts customers besides making me love my job,” Heera said.

Feeling proud to have achieved a personal feat of watching Mithun’s blockbuster “Disco Dancer” 127 times, Heera said, “I can perform typical ‘desi’ moves, there are 13 to 14 of them, all influenced by the Bollywood music of 80s and 90s. I love Mithun Da’s dance moves.”

Heera shifted to Solapur in Maharashtra for better pay, after working in various hotels in Gulbarga, Karnataka.

“I work in security and welcome guests to the hotel. I never taken tips from anyone even when they like my dance. I am satisfied with the salary and accommodation provided by my employer,” he said.

Heera took to dancing when nautanki (folk dance) groups used to visit his village. He even took part in one of their shows when he was 8 years old. Heera wanted to become a dancer.

“Though I could not realise my dream, my job has not stopped me from enjoying dance,” he said, adding that he uses two bricks as dead weights for his regular exercise as his passion demands fitness.

“A retired Brigadier in whose house I worked in the past taught me how to keep myself fit. I also learnt another valuable lesson from him: One should judge a person by the shoes he wears and not his smile,” said Heera, before once again putting on his headphones and showing his dance moves to welcome a customer to the hotel.

Hotel owner Anil Gade said, “Heera came to me seeking a job a year and a half ago. He cannot keep his feet on ground when music is on. Many people slow down their vehicles to watch him dance.”