Three arrested for attack on policeman in Deccan

The Crime Branch Unit 3 of Pune Police on Tuesday arrested three individuals in connection with an attack on a police constable in the city’s Deccan area. Around 1 am on Monday, Crime Branch constable Amol Katkar was attacked by four men on Law College Road after a dispute over motorcycle overtaking escalated into an argument. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Pravin Jagtap (27), a resident of Parvati; Sunny Sanjay Khomane (30), and Prathamesh Dnyaneshwar Jadhav (25), both from Dattawadi.

Around 1 am on Monday, Crime Branch constable Amol Katkar was attacked by four men on Law College Road after a dispute over motorcycle overtaking escalated into an argument. Two of the men allegedly assaulted Katkar with a wooden stick while the other two stood guard. The constable sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, during the course of the investigation, Amit Bodare, a police constable with Crime Branch Unit 3, received information about the suspects involved in the case. Based on this intelligence, a raid was conducted at Mhasoba Chowk in Dattawadi, leading to the arrest of all three accused. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in the incident.

Senior police officials confirmed that the suspects are in custody and being interrogated to determine the motive behind the attack. Further investigation is ongoing.