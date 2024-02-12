 Three arrested for hatching kidnapping plan to recover money - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Three arrested for hatching kidnapping plan to recover money

Three arrested for hatching kidnapping plan to recover money

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 12, 2024 10:02 PM IST

As per police information, the victim Chavan duped Suraj More’s wife before their marriage to the tune of ₹40-45 lakh

Kondhawa police on Monday arrested three accused of kidnapping a man to get back alleged fraud money, said officials. The accused, Suraj Rajendra More, Vikramsingh Laxmanrao Patil and Prasad Sunil Kulkarni were arrested from Malshiras on the Pune-Pandharpur highway, and the victim Amit Chavan was rescued by police.

Despite More’s repetitive attempts, Chavan was not ready to repay their money hence, More along with his friends hatched a plan to kidnap him and recover the sum. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per police information, the victim Chavan duped Suraj More’s wife before their marriage to the tune of 40-45 lakh. Despite More’s repetitive attempts, Chavan was not ready to repay their money hence, More along with his friends hatched a plan to kidnap him and recover the sum.

Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Santosh Sonawane said, “Chavan and More’s wife met each other on social media. Chavan pretended to be an intelligence officer and duped her for 40-45 lakh. Before marrying More, his to-be wife clarified all the things that happened between them. At that time More hatched a plan to get money back.’’

Assistant Police Inspector (API) Dinesh Patil said, “More is an MBA professional, and his wife is an IT professional. To get back the money, on Saturday evening they kidnapped the victim and went to Latur. They were constantly changing their location hence it was difficult to arrest them. On Monday we came to about their whereabouts and arrested them.’’

Patil said a case has been registered against the victim Chavan at Kondhwa police station under sections 376, 377, and 420 as per the complaint filed by Suraj More’s wife. A case has been registered against More, Patil, and Kulkarni at Kondhwa police station under IPC sections 365 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway

Monday, February 12, 2024
