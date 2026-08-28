Three booked for allegedly defrauding firm of ₹3 crore

Pune: Paud police on Wednesday registered a case against three persons for allegedly defrauding a Pune-based engineering company of around ₹3 crore through fake invoices and false records showing receipt of raw material that was allegedly never delivered. The company manufactures wiper motors for four-wheelers as well as sheet-metal parts, jacks and steps. Paud police on Wednesday registered a case against three persons for allegedly defrauding a Pune-based engineering company of around ₹3 crore through fake invoices and false records. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complaint, the alleged fraud took place between 2023 and February 16, 2026, at the Ghotawade-based firm. Factory manager approached the police after discrepancies were found in the company’s stock and purchase records.

The accused have been identified as Anil Shrimant Pawar, a store department employee; and Sarita Rokade and Tejashree Vichare, associated with a Taloja-based supplier. The complaint also names Uttam Vichare, the company’s purchase and dispatch head, in connection with the alleged conspiracy.

Police said an internal review found discrepancies involving sheets, including 546 tonnes allegedly shown as supplied by the firm without corresponding records. The company alleges that fake invoices were submitted to its accounts department, following which payments were made to the supplier.

The company has estimated the value of the allegedly missing material and fraudulent transactions at about ₹3 crore. Police are examining purchase records, invoices, stock registers, weighbridge receipts, software entries and bank transactions.

Inspector Santosh Girigosavi is investigating the case. No arrests have been reported so far.