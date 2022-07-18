Three criminals from Pune arrested under MCOCA

The Khadak police on Sunday booked three criminals under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The gang leader Srinath alias Tikya Ashok Shelar (22) and his two accomplices Kunal Suresh Jadhav (22) and Ganesh Ballappa Koli (21) had created a reign of terror in the area to establish their supremacy.

Shelar and his aides had committed serious crimes like theft, robbery, murder, rioting, molestation, among others.

This is the 24th MCOCA case lodged by the city police this year.