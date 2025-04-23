Three from Pune injured in J&K attack

Two members of a Karvenagar-based family and another tourist from Pune were injured in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Two members of a Karvenagar-based family and another tourist from Pune were injured in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to reports from security agencies, Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote were shot at very close distance by the Resistance Front (TRF) militants. The former has reported to have received three bullet injuries and his condition is said to be critical. Another tourist from Pune S Bhalchandra Rao also sustained injuries in the attack, according to Pune district administration.

Asawari, daughter of Jagdale said, “We were on Kashmir tour and it was our first day when terrorists started firing. My father Santosh Jagdale and uncle Kaustubh Ganbote have sustained bullet injuries and are being treated here.”

The terrorists asked Santosh Jagdale ( 54 ) to come out and recite the Quranic verse . When he couldn’t, they shot him thrice: once in the head, then behind the ear and then his back, said Asavari, his 26-year-old daughter . The family went through a very tough ordeal in the horrific attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. After shooting the father, the gunmen turned on her uncle who was lying next to her and shot him several times in the back.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Santosh Jagdale from Pune was injured in a cowardly terrorist attack in Kashmir and is currently undergoing treatment. It has also been reported that his wife sustained injuries in the incident. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke with their family members in Pune over the phone and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.”

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “There are reports of some persons from Pune sustaining injuries in terror attack. We are in touch with disaster management cell of J&K government.”

Baramati MP Supriya Sule has asked Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah for providing immediate medical aid and support to the people hailing from Pune who have suffered injuries in the incident: Asawari Jagdale, Pragati Jagdale, Santosh Jagdale (gunshot wound), Kaustubh Ganbote (gunshot wound) and Sangeeta Gabote from Pune.

Muralidhar Mohol, Pune MP and Union minister of state for cooperation and civil aviation, said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack. I am in constant touch with the Jagdale and Ganbote families. We are making every possible effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all tourists from Maharashtra. I have spoken to Kaustubh’s daughter. Tragically, her father was shot in front of her. Relief operations are underway on a war footing. Prime minister Narendra Modi has also condemned the incident in the strongest terms, and Union home minister Amit Shah has immediately proceeded to Kashmir.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. My heartfelt tributes to the ones who lost lives. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are in touch with the senior officials of the J&K administration. As per the information received so far, two tourists from Maharashtra have lost lives, namely Dilip Disle and Atul Mone. Two others, Manik Patel and S Bhalchandra Rao, are injured and their condition is stable.”