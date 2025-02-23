Three held for ganja cultivation

The Pune rural police have arrested three individuals for allegedly cultivating ganja (cannabis) in Indapur. Acting on a tip-off, the raid at the illegal plantation in Nhavi village was carried out on Friday. According to police official Avinash Shilimkar, the accused were involved in the illegal plantation of ganja along with onion, garlic and maize. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Ratan Markad, 50; Balu Jadhav, 54; and Kalyan Baburao Jadhav, 65 of Nhavi village.

Police have seized 883kg cannabis worth ₹27.56 lakh from the farm of the accused. Walchandnagar Police Station has filed a case under Sections 8B, 15, 18, 32, 46 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.