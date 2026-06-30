Jharkhand: Guv, CM pay tributes to Santhal rebellion heroes on Hul Diwas

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid tribute to the tribal heroes of the Santhal Rebellion on Tuesday, remembering their sacrifices on the occasion of Hul Diwas. Chief Minister Hemant Soren pays tribute to Sido Kanhu in Ranchi on Hul Diwas on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Hul Diwas is observed every year to commemorate the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855-56. The rebellion, also known as the Santhal Hul, was led by brothers Sido and Kanhu Murmu at Bhognadih in the Sahebganj district of present-day Jharkhand.

The CM paid floral tributes at the statue of Sido and Kanhu Murmu in a park in the state capital. The chief minister said the sacrifices of Sido and Kanhu Murmu, Chand and Bhairav, Phulo and Jhano, and countless other tribal martyrs continue to inspire generations.

“On Hul Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the immortal martyrs of the Hul Rebellion and extend Hul Johar to them. I also offer my respects to our great ancestors and their parents, Chunni Manjhi and Subi Hansda,” he added.

The CM said the war cry of Hul that echoed from Bhognadih on June 30, 1855, challenged the foundations of exploitation and injustice under British rule.

“Our ancestors courageously resisted the unjust regime and made it clear that no oppressive force would be allowed to seize our rights over water, forests, land, language, culture and identity. They sacrificed everything to protect their dignity but never bowed before injustice,” he said.

Describing the legacy of the rebellion as the foundation of Jharkhand’s identity, Soren said the state was moving ahead with renewed energy and resolve after completing 25 years since its formation. “The Abua government will fulfil the dreams of our heroic ancestors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Governor Gangwar also paid homage to the tribal freedom fighters, saying their courage and sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.

“I pay millions of salutations to the immortal warriors of the Hul Rebellion, including Sido-Kanhu, Chand-Bhairav, Phulo-Jhano, and all the brave heroes and heroines. Their indomitable courage, struggle and sacrifice against British rule will forever inspire us to fight injustice and serve the nation,” he said in a social media post.

The Santhal Rebellion began in Bhognadih village on June 30, 1855, as a mass uprising against the exploitation of the Santhal community by the British administration, moneylenders and local landlords. It remains one of the earliest organised tribal revolts against colonial rule in India.

Besides the governor and the chief minister, several other leaders including State BJP chief Aditya Sahu, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sido and Kanhu Murmu at the party headquarters in Ranchi. Former Chief Minister Arjun Munda and Champai Soren visited Bhognadih to pay tributes to the tribal heroes. Senior Congress leaders also reached Sido Kanhu Park and paid floral tributes to the tribal icon.