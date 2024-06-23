Three held for sandalwood theft at Ghera Sinhagad reserve forest

The forest department on Sunday arrested three persons for illegal cutting of a sandalwood tree at reserve forest area in Ghera Sinhagad. Their accomplice is at large. The accused will face action as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, said a forest officer. The forest officials seized 8-10 kg of sandalwood from the three accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Shinde of Padegaon village in Lonand, Rahul Pawar from Bhigwan and Rohit Kale of Karjat. Sachin Shinde is yet to be apprehended.

Pradip Sankpal, forest officer, Bhamburda range, Pune Forest Division, said, “We will probe if more are involved in the crime. Citizens should alert on helpline 1926 or call the Bhamburda forest office if they notice any suspicious activity in the woods.”