 Three held for sandalwood theft at Ghera Sinhagad reserve forest - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Three held for sandalwood theft at Ghera Sinhagad reserve forest

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jun 24, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Shinde of Padegaon village in Lonand, Rahul Pawar from Bhigwan and Rohit Kale of Karjat. Sachin Shinde is yet to be apprehended

The forest department on Sunday arrested three persons for illegal cutting of a sandalwood tree at reserve forest area in Ghera Sinhagad. Their accomplice is at large. The accused will face action as per the Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972, said a forest officer.

The forest officials seized 8-10 kg of sandalwood from the three accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The forest officials seized 8-10 kg of sandalwood from the three accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The arrested accused have been identified as Kiran Shinde of Padegaon village in Lonand, Rahul Pawar from Bhigwan and Rohit Kale of Karjat. Sachin Shinde is yet to be apprehended.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The forest officials seized 8-10 kg of sandalwood from the three accused.

Pradip Sankpal, forest officer, Bhamburda range, Pune Forest Division, said, “We will probe if more are involved in the crime. Citizens should alert on helpline 1926 or call the Bhamburda forest office if they notice any suspicious activity in the woods.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / Three held for sandalwood theft at Ghera Sinhagad reserve forest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On