Home / Cities / Pune News / Three killed in two separate accidents on Pune-Solapur road

Three killed in two separate accidents on Pune-Solapur road

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 12, 2023 09:39 PM IST

Three individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in two separate accidents on the Pune-Solapur road, on Sunday

Three individuals lost their lives and eight others sustained injuries in two separate accidents on the Pune-Solapur road, on Sunday.

In the first accident, two youths died and three others were seriously injured after their overspeeding car flipped as the driver lost control of the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In the first accident, two youths died and three others were seriously injured after their overspeeding car flipped as the driver lost control of the vehicle. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first accident, two youths died and three others were seriously injured after their overspeeding car flipped as the driver lost control of the vehicle. All five passengers in the car were thrown into the air. The accident took place on Sunday at around 12:5 pm, said police.

Police said, Vibhav Vitthal Jambhale (24), a resident of Takrarwadi in Indapur tehsil and Pratik Pappu Gavali (22) resident of Moshi were killed on the spot. However, Asif Bashir Sheikh, Suraj Raju Shelke, both residents of Bhigwan and Rushikesh Balasaheb Yele (22), a resident of Indapur were injured and admitted to a private hospital in Bhigwan for medical treatment.

In another accident, one person was killed and four others injured after an overspeeding unknown car rammed an autorickshaw near Sortapwadi on Pune-Solapur highway on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhanudas Gore (50), a resident of Theur. Sunita Jagtap, and Indu Jagtap both are residents of Purandar and Vishnu Andhare and Chaya Andhare were injured in this accident.

According to police, on Sunday at around 11:45 pm, an autorickshaw carrying passengers was on the way towards Uruli Kanchan from Hadapsar. When the auto was near Sortapwadi, an overspeeding unknown car rammed the auto from the rear end and one person was killed and five others were injured. Immediately after the accident, police rushed to the spot and shifted injured passengers to Siddhivinayak hospital in Uruli Kanchan.

A case for rash and negligent driving has been registered at Bhigwan police station and Loni Kalbhor police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out