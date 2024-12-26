Three months left for FY to end, PMC rushes to spend money, approves 1,200 crore for development projects

With just three months remaining to utilise the funds from the current Pune Municipal corporation (PMC) budget, the Finance Committee of the PMC on Tuesday approved proposals worth approximately ₹1,200 crore for various development projects. The committee approved the proposals put forward by different departments to ensure timely completion of these projects. (HT PHOTO)

These include funding for water supply, sewage disposal, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) projects, and development works in the newly included villages. The committee approved the proposals put forward by different departments to ensure timely completion of these projects.

PMC commissioner Dr Rajendra Bhosale chaired the Finance Committee meeting, including chief accountant and finance officer Ulka Kalaskar.

Bhosale said, “The proposals for funds required for various schemes in the Municipal Health Department, as well as for the maintenance and repair of municipal schools, have been approved in the Finance Committee meeting. A proposal of ₹ 25 crore has been approved for the Rajiv Gandhi Zoo in Katraj. Along with this, ₹ 305 crore has been approved for the Building Department, Project Department, and ₹ 394 crore for the JICA.

He further said, “In this, ₹ 300 to 400 crore have been approved for the Water Supply Department for maintenance and repair, ₹150 crore for the common water supply scheme, and ₹170 crore for the Road Department to complete the necessary road works to resolve the traffic congestion on various roads in the city.”

In the meeting, PMC also approved funds for the PMC Health Department and the maintenance of municipal schools. These funds will support various health schemes and improve school facilities.

PMC allocates ₹350-400 crore for merged Villages

A significant allocation of ₹350 to 400 crore was earmarked for development works in the 34 villages newly included within the municipal limits. This fund will be exclusively used for the development of these villages, ensuring that they are brought up to the standards of the rest of the city. Around ₹ 175 crore has already been spent on these villages, and the additional funding will further accelerate development efforts.

The approvals mark a major step in improving Pune’s infrastructure and ensuring balanced development, especially in newly included areas. With these funds now in place, the PMC aims to complete these essential projects in the coming months, contributing to the city’s growth and quality of life.