Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Three traffic cops suspended for acting outside assigned posts

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 10, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The suspended personnel have been identified as constables Santosh Yadav, Balaji Pawar, and Monika Karanjkar

Three traffic police personnel from the Khadak Traffic Division were suspended on Sunday for allegedly issuing fines at locations not assigned to them, officials said on Monday.

While the three were assigned specific traffic regulation duties at designated junctions, they were found taking punitive action against motorists at Purum Chowk, a location outside their official posts.
While the three were assigned specific traffic regulation duties at designated junctions, they were found taking punitive action against motorists at Purum Chowk, a location outside their official posts. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The suspended personnel have been identified as constables Santosh Yadav, Balaji Pawar, and Monika Karanjkar. While the three were assigned specific traffic regulation duties at designated junctions, they were found taking punitive action against motorists at Purum Chowk, a location outside their official posts.

On May 15, Yadav was assigned to SP College Chowk, Pawar to Hirabaug Chowk, and Karanjkar to Bhavani Chowk. However, instead of performing their designated duties, they were found issuing fines at an unauthorised spot. The suspension followed an on-ground inspection and a report submitted to higher authorities. Acting deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Bhajibhakare took swift action, issuing the suspension orders after reviewing the irregularities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the officers had stopped vehicles and fined motorists without proper authorisation. A further inquiry into the incident is ongoing.

