News / Cities / Pune News / Three-day festival at Sadhu Vaswani Mission

Three-day festival at Sadhu Vaswani Mission

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2023 09:50 AM IST

The festival scheduled from November 23 to November 25 will take place in Pune and the mission’s centres across the world

Sadhu Vaswani Mission will hold celebrations to commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Sadhu TL Vaswadi. The festival scheduled from November 23 to November 25 will take place in Pune and the mission’s centres across the world.

On Thursday, the rath yatra procession will start from Sadhu Vaswani Mission at 5pm and conclude at the spiritual leader’s samadhi. (HT FILE)
On Thursday, the rath yatra procession will start from Sadhu Vaswani Mission at 5pm and conclude at the spiritual leader's samadhi. (HT FILE)

The major highlights of the three-day event include annual rath yatra, celebratory satsangs and spiritual talks, and the observance of Sadhu Vaswani’s birthday as International Meatless Day.

On Thursday, the rath yatra procession will start from Sadhu Vaswani Mission at 5pm and conclude at the spiritual leader’s samadhi.

Sadhu Vaswani’s birthday on November 25 is recognised as International Meatless Day. Healthcare institutions affiliated with Sadhu Vaswani Mission are offering concessional treatments.

